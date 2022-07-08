Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,011 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $53.66 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

