Truist Financial Corp Acquires 26,836 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,667 shares of company stock worth $10,247,140. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $294.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

