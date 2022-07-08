Truist Financial Corp Acquires 376,333 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,333 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,786.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

