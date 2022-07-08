Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

