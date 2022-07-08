Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Verizon Communications worth $291,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

