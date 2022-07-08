Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.42.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

