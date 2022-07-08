Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Shares of TYL opened at $347.13 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

