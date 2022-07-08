UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,101. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $607.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

