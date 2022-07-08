UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,199 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.98 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

