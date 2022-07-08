Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

OHI stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

