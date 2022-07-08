Strs Ohio Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 232.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $106.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.