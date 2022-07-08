Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,320,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.18 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

