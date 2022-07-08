Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of SVC opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.11. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

