Mission Wealth Management LP Has $186,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $11.49 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -77.01%.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.