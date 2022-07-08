Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $99,000 Position in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:BTCS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. BTCS Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

BTCS ( OTCMKTS:BTCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 880.56% and a negative return on equity of 152.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BTCS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

