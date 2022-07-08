Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $99,000 Position in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:BTCS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. BTCS Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.05.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BTCS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.
Featured Stories
