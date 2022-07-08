Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jonathan Pearl acquired 1,750 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $25,007.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,606.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CGBD opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $692.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.71. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 87.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

