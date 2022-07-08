Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $234,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.39 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial started coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.