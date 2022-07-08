Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 823 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

