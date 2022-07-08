Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $72,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,474,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

