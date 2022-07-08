Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $279,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $99.91 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

