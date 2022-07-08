Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

