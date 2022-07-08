Welch & Forbes LLC Has $322,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

