Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

