Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,176 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,079 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

