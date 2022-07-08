Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $20.32 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.