Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $234,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

