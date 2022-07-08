Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,500 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

WDC stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

