Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $241,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173,918.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 269,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PWZ stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.