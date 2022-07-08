Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

NYSE:SPG opened at $97.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

