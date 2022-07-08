W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

GWW stock opened at $473.82 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.31.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

