Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 49.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.83 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.66.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

