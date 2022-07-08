Welch & Forbes LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.