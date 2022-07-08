Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argan by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argan by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Argan by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGX opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

