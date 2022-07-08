Mission Wealth Management LP Has $257,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

