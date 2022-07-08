Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires Shares of 11,640 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.66 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

