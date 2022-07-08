Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,758 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,037 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

