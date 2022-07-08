Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

WPC stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.