Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coherent by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent stock opened at $266.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.89. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.04 and a twelve month high of $278.34.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coherent Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.