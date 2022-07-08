Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in First American Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in First American Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

First American Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.