Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 700 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,216 shares of company stock worth $10,851,487. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

