Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

FRC stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

