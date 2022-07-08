STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after acquiring an additional 138,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE STOR opened at $26.80 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

