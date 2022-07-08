Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $161,990,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

