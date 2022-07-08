Mission Wealth Management LP Has $325,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.