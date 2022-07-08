SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in SAP by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €141.22 ($147.10) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

