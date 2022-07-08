Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,311,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $87.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

