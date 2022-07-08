Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,887 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 135,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 24,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

