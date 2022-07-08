Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Lessened by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,010.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

NYSE TM opened at $157.15 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

