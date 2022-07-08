Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

K opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

