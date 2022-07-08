Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,176 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of O opened at $68.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

